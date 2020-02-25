Kea Health – Newly Released Nicorette Inhalator 15mg 20 Cartridges

Kea Health’s great new Nicorette Inhalator is now available online for purchase and is an effective aid for anyone wanting to kick the habit of smoking. Dedicated to your health and wellbeing, Kea Health promotes healthy habits by offering great NRT (Nicotine Replacement Therapy) solutions for everyone.

The Nicorette Inhalator 15mg comes with 20 cartridges per pack and each cartridge provides 40 minutes of intense use. The Nicotine in the cartridge supplies just enough nicotine upon release to relieve withdrawal symptoms and cigarette cravings. It does this without giving the ‘buzz’ feeling associated with smoking a regular cigarette.

Using nicotine to stop smoking is not replacing one addiction with another. People who use nicotine inhalators instead of cigarettes do not feel the same long-term craving and dependence that people experience with smoking. On top of this, switching from cigarettes to a nicotine inhalator will prevent further toxins from entering the body associated with smoking-related disease and death.

For those who like to keep busy, this inhalator is a great solution because it is held like a regular cigarette, perfect for occupying restless hands.

This Nicorette inhalator is discreet and easy to use, making it the perfect solution for anyone wanting to quit smoking or reduce the number of cigarettes had per day. Whether you want to quit cold-turkey or do so gradually, the inhalator is a useful tool to aid you in this.

As the only inhalator with nicotine that is clinically proven to help you quit, this product is hard to get your hands on.

