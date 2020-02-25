Dil's Notice the Increasing Popularity of Eco Funerals

Over 50 million people die, worldwide, each year and unfortunately most of their funerals are damaging to the environment in some way. With global warming and the destruction of natural habitats becoming a bigger issue in our society, more and more people are turning to eco-friendly funerals.

The guidelines are quite simple, focused on combatting CO2 emissions created through cremation and giving the body a final purpose, and there is a host of different ways you can follow them to hold a more eco-friendly funeral. An Eco Funeral is simply about having consideration for the environment in the options you select for your funeral. This is not just in the choice of casket but also in how the deceased is cared for through the preparation and embalming process, lessening the use of hearses and motor vehicles, and even extending to decisions about burial or cremation.

At Dil’s, you have a choice of a range of caskets that are sourced from sustainable materials and manufactured by environmentally friendly processes. You also have choices when it comes to caring for the deceased, ranging from full embalming to no embalming. You might hold the entire funeral in one location such as their North Harbour Chapel, eliminating vehicle movements or the need for a hearse. You also have choices as to whether you want to be buried or cremated, and might even wish to consider “Natural Burial” options, such as those offered at Waikumete Cemetery.

