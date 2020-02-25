Drainage TV Recommend a Drainage Check When Buying a New Property

Drainage TV say that checking the drains are in good working order when purchasing a new property is as important as getting a builder’s report, as drainage costs can extend into $10,000 plus if there are any problems with the drains.

More and more homebuyers are recognising the importance of a pre-purchase drain survey. If you’re buying a property, one of the areas that needs particular attention is the drainage system. If there is foul smell or a blockage coming from the drains, Drainage TV will identify and rectify the problem before it escalates into something much worse.

Drainage issues must be investigated straight away. Properties that are located near hills or near lakes usually have underground pipes that collect the excess water from the entire neighbourhood through the easement area, and easements also take rainwater away from the properties and into the sewage system. This protects your home from flooding and reduces any damages that melting snow or rain cause. To ensure everything is working correctly, here are a few factors for potential buyers to consider when assessing the drains of their new property.

A CCTV survey is highly essential for inspecting drains, and due to recent legislation on who is responsible for drains, it’s best to ask the drain surveyor to pinpoint exactly where your drains are situated and their general condition. You don’t want to waste time or money doing major remedial work if a sewage system has backed up into your property.

This is your opportunity to make sure your drain system is connected up correctly, and Drainage TV can recommend whether to add new appliances and connect them to the drainage system. As an example, some homeowners make the mistake of connecting their washing machines to the wrong sewer and as a result, end up with a foul smell coming into their homes.

Drainage issues must be investigated right away