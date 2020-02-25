Fluid Recruitment Have Some Tips on CV Writing

We live in The Information Age, also known as the Computer Age, Digital Age or New Media Age, and hiring managers and recruiters are changing the way they engage with talent. As the market continues to change rapidly you need to adapt with it to prevail and embrace the technological tools available to you, and Fluid Recruitment recommend getting your CV up to date in the New Year, with some tips as follows.

As they say, “There is lots of helpful information and advice available on the Web for when you are searching for a new job. We suggest if you are serious about finding the right opportunity for you, that you take the time to read, research and prepare as much as possible as it can make a really big difference. We have listed just a few tips below that we hope will help”.

Fluid Recruitment’s first tip is to keep it simple! Unless you are specifically applying for a creative design role you should keep your CV / Resume simple and easy to read. You need to list your name, contact details, a short personal profile, education and professional history, starting with your most recent role first. You also need to make sure to clearly describe all your responsibilities and achievements in your current and previous positions, including the exact dates worked.

This is what is going to secure you an interview, so be detailed. Make sure to list your software exposure, staff management responsibilities, projects worked on etc. Hiring Managers work from a check-list, so they need to clearly see what you already have experience in and what areas you will need training in.

An important tip is to check and check again. If possible have someone else check too. Spelling and grammar mistakes can quickly rule you out of consideration, regardless of how good you may be for the role in person.

