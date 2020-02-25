Bins R Us Holds Waitangi Weekend Sale

Now that it is almost nearing the end Summer, Kiwis are more motivated than ever to get things cleaned up and put spaces in order – whether that may be in the office, at home, or on-site.

Good thing Bins R Us continues to bring customers value with another weekend sale. Kiwis who are looking for skip bin hire services can rely on Bins R Us!

On Waitangi Weekend, the company put their 6m and 9m bins on sale with the 6m bins just priced at $270 and the 9m bins priced at only $320. This allows homeowners and businesses to save more when it comes to the disposal of their waste.

Whether one needs a bin for clearing out rubbish at home, decluttering offices, or completing a bigger job at a construction site, the Kiwi-operated bin company can help. Bins R Us provides different types of specialty bins to take care of one’s general and hardfill rubbish.

Bins R Us offers 3m, 4.5m, 6m, 7.5m, 9m, and 12m rubbish bins to take care of small to large amounts of rubbish from one’s property. Hardfill bins are available for heavy materials such as concrete or bricks, making it their goal to get rid of the client’s construction waste in the simplest, most efficient way.

Regardless of the size of the job, Bins R Us is committed to providing suitable waste disposal solutions for their clients.

Bins R Us supplies bins across the Auckland area. The special offer is available for Kiwis in select areas and made available through phone bookings only.

To learn more, visit the Bins R Us website at https://www.hireabin.co.nz/