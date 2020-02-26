Lincoln Green Team Member Promoted to General Manager

Quality Hotel Lincoln Green recently promoted a member of their hard working team, with a post on their Facebook introducing their loyal Facebook friends to the new General Manager, Mya Leatitagaloa Pouvave Lealiifano! Mya started working for the hotel in 2014 and has worked throughout the property, and she knows the place like the back of her hand!

She has an incredible ability to encourage and motivate the team displayed over last two years in the role of Rooms Division Manager, and her dedication to the hotel and the people within, both guests and employees is truly inspiring. Everyone at Lincoln Green are all very excited to see what 2020 brings, offering her their sincere congratulations.

Now that everyone is back to work after the Christmas/New Year break, it is time to start thinking of where you want to hold your next conference, meeting or event. You are assured of making it a a success by hosting it at one of the most quality conference facilities Auckland has to offer. Quality Hotel Lincoln Green boasts flexible spaces to accommodate any sized group of conference attendees, big or small.

You can host plenary, breakaway and banquet events all on one site, and the Quality Hotel Lincoln Green’s conference facilities in Auckland are conveniently located less than 15 minutes away from Auckland CBD, with easy motorway access and complementary parking for over 150 cars.

The conference facilities are conveniently situated in close proximity to The Trusts Arena, West Coast beaches, award-winning local wineries and the beautiful Waitakere Ranges, and are central to all West Auckland suburbs. This makes it the perfect location for those wanting to escape the cluttered CBD, so to find out more about hotels West Auckland, conference facilities Auckland and private function venues Auckland please go to https://www.lincolngreen.co.nz .