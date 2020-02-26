Some News on New Products From NZ Blinds

NZ Blinds are New Zealand’s leading online blinds store, with thirty years’ involvement in the window covering industry. There are plenty of reasons why blinds are such a popular choice for window coverings, as not only do you get to choose from a variety of styles, colours, and patterns to fit your personal needs but you also get to choose from a wide selection of materials and fabrics. There are thermal blinds, sunscreen blinds, honeycomb blinds which can be made from wood, bamboo, plastic, or vinyl, and other fabrics that offer their own unique benefits.

NZ Blinds now sell imported products, Faux Wood (Norman), Honeycomb Blinds and shutters. These are Norman.com products from one of the largest manufacturers in the world, which are also very cost competitive.

Honeycomb Blinds are an attractive cellular blind that are renowned for their insulation properties. They can increase the thermal insulation of your window by up to three times that of a normal curtain. NZ Blinds’ most popular is the Room Darkening Fabric, which is great for darkening and warming the bedrooms of older single glazed homes. Options such as cordless, which are perfect for those with young children and top down bottom up are very popular.

Faux Wood venetian blinds combine the appearance of a painted wood surface with the practicality of composite plastic. The compressed polystyrene slats are engineered to be both strong and extremely stable. This makes them perfect for high humidity or wet areas. They are very easy to clean and bring a classic look to any room, from the kitchen and lounge to bathrooms and bedrooms.

Norman have an exciting new range of Santa Fe shutters available now. Santa Fe shutters offer both indoor and outdoor shutters, with the understanding that New Zealanders have a great love of creating beautiful outdoor living areas and enhancing indoor living areas. Shutters are low maintenance, stylish and easy to clean, and Norman shutters are covered with an extensive three year product warranty to ensure you are receiving the highest quality product available on the market.

If you decide that the blind you have purchased isn’t the right one for you or you have made a mistake with your measurements, you have 48 hours to change the order, so to find out more about blackout roller blinds, sunscreen roller blinds and printed roller blinds please go to https://www.nzblinds.co.nz .