Snap Printing the Experts in Email Marketing Services

Email marketing is used by thousands of businesses of all sizes across the globe, and those who are unfamiliar with email marketing may not immediately understand why it is so popular amongst companies in a variety of industries, but there are several reasons why email marketing is seen by many as the most effective marketing channel. One of the most obvious advantages of email marketing is its lower cost compared to mainstream marketing channels.

Email marketing is one of the only channels that consumers ask to receive. The majority of businesses using the platform only send messages to those who have signed up to receive them. This can allow for much higher conversion rates as a business is only targeting those who already have an interest in their brand.

As a company that offers email marketing, Snap strongly suggest that you don’t use purchased lists for your email marketing – the results you’ll see from growing your list and acquiring customers organically will lead for far stronger results.

On any given day more than half of internet users check or send an email., so it’s no wonder that emailing is such a proven marketing tool. A successful email campaign helps build relationships with clients and a loyal client is likely to be a return client. A targeted email campaign works, because it provides direct client contact and builds connections, it generates immediate responses, and tracking and reporting results are instantly available. It is the most cost-effective way to reach a large number of people.

Snap can help you to implement an email marketing campaign; whether it's an eNewsletter, high-impact promotion, invitation or online survey. For example, a client targeted Newsletter, professionally designed and delivered by email, is a cost effective way to maintain and improve business relationships. Snap can produce your Newsletter - hard copy and digital - and manage your email marketing programme.

