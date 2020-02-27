Welcome to The Plume Collection

The Plume Collection is a truly brilliant conception, incorporating the now famous Plume Vineyard Restaurant, the relatively new but already popular Plume Villas, Plume Bakery, an unmissable stop off for travellers, and Plume’s Runner Duck vineyard!

Plume Vineyard Restaurant is situated just an hour’s drive from Auckland or Whangarei, and is Matakana’s ‘must visit’ destination on any Matakana wine or food journey. They are all about fabulous local New Zealand wine and produce which together can celebrate ‘culinary diversity’.

With views of the surrounding countryside, Plume Restaurant seats up to 120 people across its indoor and outdoor areas, and smaller spaces allow more intimate gatherings, or a drink before your hotly anticipated meal. Their large dedicated function room is ideal for weddings, parties, corporate events and seminars.

Plume Restaurant is the cellar door for Runner Duck Estate Vineyard, a 5-hectare boutique vineyard, and showcases their commitment to producing high quality, hand-tended, limited production wines.

The recently built Plume Villas offer boutique luxury serviced accommodation where you can relax and enjoy the peaceful country setting. The twelve villas range from one to three bedrooms, all equipped with king size beds and their own ensuite bathrooms; and are set in a beautifully landscaped environment. Guests have access to the cellar door, cuisine and conviviality on hand at Plume Restaurant, a relaxed stroll from their private and comfortable villa.

Plume Café is situated on the roundabout in Matakana within a beautifully restored bungalow surrounded by a delightful garden, and offers a taste of home. It’s a great place for breakfast before hitting the markets, shops and galleries, and is a well-known stop off for people travelling further afield. They have their own bakery, producing fresh bread and sweet treats, to eat now or to savour later.

Runner Duck Estate Vineyard is a 5-hectare boutique vineyard under the same ownership as Plume Villas, Plume Restaurant and Plume Café, with a long standing commitment to producing high quality, limited production wines in a range of styles. There are robust reds, delicate whites and a cheeky Méthode Traditionnelle.

Tastings are available in the dedicated cellar door section of Plume Restaurant and all of their available vintages are on the wine list, so add The Plume Collection to your list of places to visit and stay, and for more information on fine vineyard restaurants, wedding venues Auckland NZ and dinner & wine tasting Matakana please visit the website at http://www.plumerestaurant.co.nz .