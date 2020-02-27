Stylecraft Stairways works with Dominion Constructors on Union Green Project

Stylecraft Stairways has been working closely with the team at Dominion Constructors to manufacture and install pine staircases on the Union Green Project in central Auckland.

This project is a new residential community in the heart of the Auckland CBD, comprising a mix of terraced homes and an apartment tower.

There are more than 80 staircases required, and each has a detailed, high spec design which requires attention to detail and quality construction methods. Stylecraft has been both manufacturing and installing these staircases, and has also been supplying and installing continuous handrails to all of the residential stairwells.

All components are made in their modern, high tech factory and shipped to site where Stylecraft’s team of installers has been working methodically to get everything completed according to the required deadlines.

Commercial projects bring their own unique challenges including tight timeframes, and the team at Stylecraft has consistently been able to deliver on time and work with the Dominion Constructors team to ensure that key tasks are completed on or before the deadline.

Stylecraft Stairways looks forward to a successful project completion, so for more information on stairs NZ and staircase design please go to https://www.stylecraftstairs.co.nz .