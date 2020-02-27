The Vines at Bethlehem a Place to Call Home

If you haven’t already heard of the Vines at Bethlehem, one of the newest Gold-Class retirement communities in New Zealand, then it is time you found out more about a place that you could soon be calling, ‘A Place to Call Home’.

The Vines at Bethlehem is a partnership between two well-established and successful New Zealand companies, Classic Group and Kauri Investment Limited, and is set on the internationally renowned Mills Reef Winery, incorporating the rich winery history of this flagship site throughout the design and implementation of a truly award-winning Lifestyle Village. The Vines boasts some of the most stunning luxury retirement homes in Tauranga and in the country.

Classic Builders now operates nationwide, having spent 22 years developing an enviable reputation for delivering quality homes using innovative design and processes, and Kauri Investment Limited is a long-term investor in New Zealand property. They have partnered with Classic Group for several years on a number of local and domestic projects, and are confident that their customers are in the best hands possible when they choose to spend their finer years at The Vines.

The Vines is a contemporary retirement village, designed to offer a comfortable lifestyle, and their facilities give their tenants total freedom, and encourage leisurely autonomy, so if you’re looking for a retirement community that lets you keep control over your life, you’ve found it. However, by eliminating time consuming property upkeep, living at The Vines gives you more free time to pursue your passions, and time to sit back and enjoy the beautiful vineyard surrounds.

All their residents say that since moving to The Vines they have noticed a surge in their social lives, mixing with like-minded peers more often, so for more details on the luxurious Tauranga lifestyle properties, and for more information on retirement villages please go to http://www.thevinesatbethlehem.co.nz .