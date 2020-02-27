US Global Tax Due Dates for First Quarter 2020 Individual Tax Return Filings

The following are the due dates for the first quarter of 2020 for individual tax return filings.

General Tax Calendar

This tax calendar has the due dates for 2020 that most taxpayers will need. Employers and persons who pay excise taxes also should use the Employer's Tax Calendar and the Excise Tax Calendar, later.

Fiscal-year taxpayers. If you file your income tax return for a fiscal year rather than the calendar year, you must change some of the dates in this calendar. These changes are described un- der Fiscal-Year Taxpayers at the end of this cal- endar.

January 10

Employees who work for tips.

If you re- ceived $20 or more in tips during December, report them to your employer.

January 15

Farmers and fishermen. Pay your esti- mated tax for 2019 using Form 1040-ES. You have until April 15 to file your 2019 income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR). If you don't pay your estimated tax by January 15, you must file your 2019 return and pay any tax due by March 2, 2020, to avoid an estimated tax penalty.

January 31

Individuals who must make estimated tax payments. If you didn't pay your last in- stallment of estimated tax by January 15, you may choose (but aren't required) to file your income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR) for 2019 by January 31. Filing your return and paying any tax due by January 31 prevents any penalty for late payment of the last installment. If you can't file and pay your tax by January 31, file and pay your tax by April 15.

February 10

Employees who work for tips. If you re- ceived $20 or more in tips during January, re- port them to your employer.

February 18

Individuals. If you claimed exemption from income tax withholding last year on the Form W-4 you gave your employer, you must file a new Form W-4 by this date to continue your exemption for another year.

March 2

Farmers and fishermen File your 2019 income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR) and pay any tax due. However, you have until April 15 to file if you paid your 2019 estimated tax by January 15, 2020.

March 10

Employees who work for tips. If you re- ceived $20 or more in tips during February, report them to your employer.

March 31

Electronic filing of Forms 1097, 1098, 1099, 3921, 3922, and W-2G. File Forms 1097, 1098, 1099 (except a Form 1099-MISC reporting nonemployee compensation), 3921, 3922, and W-2G with the IRS. This due date applies only if you file electronically. Otherwise, see February 28, earlier. The due date for giving the recipient these forms generally remains January 31. For information about filing Forms 1097, 1098, 1099, 3921, 3922, and W-2G electroni- cally, see Pub. 1220.

For more information on US tax return filing, IRS New Zealand and foreign company tax please go to http://usglobaltax.com .