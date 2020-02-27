Consult with Walk on Wheels for Mobility Needs

Mobility specialist Walk on Wheels has appointments available for clients who want to make sure they choose the right product that will work best for their needs. These appointments are designed for customers and Walk on Wheels staff understand what best fits the client and helps them choose between appropriate products from the wide range at their store.

Walk on Wheels showroom in Penrose stocks a full range of mobility products including mobility scooters, power chairs, walkers and wheelchairs. Walk on Wheels sells and rents out equipment to clients that need help getting around.

Clients who want a motorised scooter will have a lot of questions. Walk on Wheels staff will help their clients discover how to choose the right mobility scooter and accessory options available. Clients may want a three-wheel scooter or a four-wheel scooter, a motorised option, consider how fast the scooter to go and how far they want to travel.

Walk on Wheels are experts in this industry. They are major importers of their own branded products and sole distributorship agencies for many products. They bring in new products to the New Zealand market from high quality manufacturers from Sweden, United Kingdom, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia.

They are also master distributors of the quality range of Invacare and Pride range of mobility products. Walk on Wheels sells all major brands of mobility scooters from their Penrose showroom which makes it a one stop shop for all mobility products. They also stock LITEWAY and CTM scooters.

Whether it is a mobility scooter, a walker, a lift chair or better crutches, the goal is to give clients better freedom to live. Their knowledgeable, friendly staff from Walk on Wheels can also visit homes with a selection of the products ensuring clients get to see how they work in the local environment. They can also deliver and pick up products throughout the greater Auckland region and freight smaller products nationwide. The company can deliver short or longer term rentals directly to clients.

For more information: https://www.walkonwheels.co.nz/