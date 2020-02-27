Radius Care's Windsor Court in the Waikato

Windsor Court is one of several facilities situated in the Waikato area. Windsor offers Retirement Village lifestyle, rest home and respite care. Set in a stunning rural environment at Ohaupo, with views of Mt Porongia. Windsor Court is just 10-15 minutes from the centre of Hamilton, half way, between Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

A variety of bedroom sizes are available, all with TV points and call bells. The bedrooms are your private abode and people are encouraged to bring small items to decorate with, and make it feel like home. The lifestyle village on site provides continuity of care, and allows couples and friends who may have different care needs to stay together. It is important to Radius Care that you and your loved ones make Windsor Court home, and feel loved and valued.

Aged care has changed considerably over the past few decades, and Radius Care are proud to be at the forefront of innovation. Key to their success is the fact that they combine the latest, state-of-the-art facilities, services and practices with good old fashioned, down-to-earth Kiwi values and standards.

They cover the full range of accommodation and care options, from rest home and hospital level care right through to dementia, respite and palliative. These broad offerings allow for 'ageing in place', so if any of their residents' needs change they are able to stay with Radius.

