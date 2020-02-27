Subaru NZ on the Future Direction of Subaru & the Release of the Outback X

Subaru Corporation in Japan has recently announced the future direction of its technology development efforts, saying, “We work to fulfill our social responsibilities, including the protection of the global environment, we will leverage Subaru’s unique character and technological innovation to contribute to the creation of a carbon-free society.”

At the briefing, Subaru announced the following long-term goals toward achieving a carbon-free society.

● By 2050: Reduce average well-to-wheel*1 CO2 emissions from new vehicles (in operation) sold worldwide by 90% or more compared to 2010 levels.*2

● By 2030: Make at least 40% of Subaru global sales electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

● By the first half of the 2030s: Apply electrification technologies*3 to all Subaru vehicles*4 sold worldwide.

And with more great news for motorists this month, Subaru NZ launched their Limited Edition Outback, the most capable Outback ever. Built for adventures, the Outback X is ready for almost anything that you can throw at it. For the first time in an Outback model, the Outback X features Dual-function X-Mode. X-Mode helps drivers safely negotiate challenging roads, slippery surfaces and inclines with confidence, by constantly monitoring the traction available to each wheel and centralising control of the engine, transmission, brakes and other components.

The Outback X’s new Dual-function X-Mode includes settings for snow, dirt, and mud, and was first introduced in the new generation 2019 Forester. This feature gets the Outback X through many situations that few of Subaru’s rivals can handle. Dual X-Mode technology further enhances Subaru’s existing full time All-Wheel Drive, which is world renowned for delivering power from the ‘wheels that slip to the wheels that grip’. It allows Kiwis to tackle the most challenging conditions and ensures that Subaru’s largest SUV is still right at home in New Zealand, enabling our nation’s drivers to get out and ‘do’.

Subaru of New Zealand Managing Director Wallis Dumper says, “Outback has evolved to be the vehicle most Kiwis now recognise the Subaru brand by. It’s a stalwart SUV for us in what we call ‘Subaru Country,’ so this new Limited Edition X model is a great addition to the 2020 line-up and represents the most ‘Outback’ of all Outbacks in our 100% All-Wheel Drive range.”

For more information on all wheel drive vehicles, car deals New Zealand and Premium SUVs please go to www.subaru.co.nz .