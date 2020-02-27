Vineonline – The international month of LOVE and Rosé

Rosé is a terrific wine perfect for any occasion, and this February Vineonline is celebrating the International Month of Love with their light and scrumptious range, featuring a wide variety of award-winning choices.

Made from both traditional and modern methods, the vast selection available today means there is sure to be a Rosé for everyone to enjoy.

Since love is in the air, Vineonline’s gorgeous new product, the Fleurs de Prairie French Provence Rosé 2018, is the ultimate Rosé to indulge in. Available in a twelve-pack of delightful minis, the Fleurs de Prairie Rosé is the perfect refreshment to carry you gently through February.

This Rosé originates in the region of Provence in the South of France, and the decadent flavour was created in celebration of the beautiful wildflowers of the region, including wisteria, lavender, poppy, and sunflowers.

Fleurs de Prairie is a pink-hued Rosé made from fresh grapes from vineyards that spread along the windswept hillside and coastal regions of the province. The excellent flavour profile is achieved by using the highest quality grapes, ripened to perfection by the Mediterranean sun.

These unique ripening conditions combine with the delicate flavour of strawberries, rose petals, and herbs creating a distinctive taste with vibrant freshness.

Fleurs de Prairie can be deliciously paired with spicy food and highly-flavoured dishes. Whether as a lunchtime drink, a dinner compliment, or as an after-dinner-refreshment, Rosé’s can be enjoyed in a dynamic range of ways and are the perfect addition to special occasions, as well as picnics and BBQs.

https://www.vineonline.co.nz/Store/Wine/Red/Rose/Fleurs-de-Prairie-Provence-Rose-(187ml)