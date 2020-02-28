Peter Swan Limited Are Specialists in Multi-Unit Residential Projects

Architectural firm Peter Swan Limited are a multi-disciplined company specialising in the design and construction for commercial and residential projects. As a Auckland based commercial construction company, they are specialists in the design and delivery in the cold storage industry, as well as other commercial projects including multi-unit residential complexes across New Zealand.

Their multi-unit residential projects include the Reserve Apartments. Peter Swan Limited completed the building consent phase and site observation for architecture and structural/service engineering. The Reserve Apartments is a 65-unit terraced home development in Flat Bush with a total retail value of over $50m. This is a unique development with superb architecture. All homes are two levels, comprising 4 bedrooms with underground basement car parking. The Reserve is designed around the street level amenity to be totally free of vehicular traffic. The focus is on streetscape and an open environment for the residents. The heart and soul of the development is the 8,000 square metre native woodland that provides a wonderful visual and recreational asset. Each of the terrace homeowners has full ownership of this asset.

Another prestigious project completed by Peter Swan Limited was the Western Park apartment complex. The Ponsonby project involved converting four floors of offices into 27 boutique apartments with a new façade. The Western Park Apartments are set amongst the vibrancy of Ponsonby’s cafe culture, alongside a quiet park. Restaurants and bars a short walk away. It is complemented by a pool and tennis court.

Peter Swan Limited employs a team of highly skilled architects, engineers and project managers. Their work involves total project management, including feasibility studies, reports, budgeting, preliminary designs, local authority consents, detailed design, contract documentation, tendering and construction management. The Auckland-based professional design company has forged itself an international reputation as specialists exclusively in the food industry. Within this industry, Peter Swan Limited specialises in the design and delivery of processing, chilling, freezing, cold storage and materials handling projects for clients in the food industry.

For more information, Peter Swan can be contacted on (09) 373 5880 or visit https://www.pswan.co.nz/