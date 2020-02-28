A Place for Everything with Custom Small Storage Sheds from Duratuf

Small storage sheds from Duratuf are versatile and great for storing a large range of household items and can fit into any landscape. For example the Duratuf Guardian GS62 is ideal for storage against the house or fence. This garden shed has a roof that slopes to the front and enables it to sit hard against the wall.

When a home is cluttered it makes life way harder than it needs to be. But with Duratuf the solution couldn't be simpler. The company has solutions available that will help sort out clutter with a range of quality, NZ made sheds suitable for all budgets and purposes. Duratuf sheds are designed and manufactured in Hamilton. Duratuf has off the shelf kitsets to fully customised sheds that clients can design to their specifications using Duratuf’s 3D shed builder.

Duratuf’s sheds are sealed for all type of weather. All the sheds have a timber frame that makes them stronger. The timber 'backbone' also lets clients sort out the shed based on how they like it. Clients can nail up shelves, line the walls, mount a workbench, hang up tools or throw in firewood - the possibilities are endless. The timber framing does a lot to stop rain water making its way into the shed and ruining the gear inside.

Duratuf’s garden sheds are sorted into four distinct ranges - full-timber framed, semi-timber framed, cedar and rustics and lifestyle sheds. Each has their own unique features and benefits, and offers a variety of sizes, roof styles and door configurations to choose from. Durataf’s innovative semi-timber frame design provides much of the same strength and weatherproofing benefits as their full-timber range, but at a price that offers market leading value for money.

For clients who are thinking of getting a shed and don't know where to start Duratuf has made it easy. The easy-to-use shed builder, available on the website, can provide a customised plan and quote. Clients can also check out blogs on choosing and assembling sheds, their range of sheds, or use 3D shed builder and design their dream shed.

