Enhance Your Brand with Customised Products from Packaging Products

Packaging Products has a range of promotional, corporate gifts and branded apparel to help promote your business. They offer many tradeshow giveaways and eco -friendly promotional items. They are also agents for the Trends Collection Range of Promotional Products.

Packaging Products has 100’s of custom branded promotional products to choose from. They can consult with businesses to understand requirements to find the marketing items that suit all needs and budget. The Team at Packaging Products will work with clients to provide solutions to all promotional needs.

Packaging Products recognises that many businesses prefer dealing with fewer vendors, so they have expanded their product range and services to offer more than clients expect. They offer a unique in-house product, marketing and packaging solution.

Packaging Products large range of specialist equipment enables them to produce everything from custom printed labels and signage through to customised boxes, engraved materials and branded promotional products. Their goal is to provide a comprehensive range of packaging and business products combined with great pricing.

They also provide a full customised inventory management service. Packaging Products stocks New Zealand's largest range of stock boxes, cases and cartons. They also stock paper bags, retail and gift supplies, tapes and adhesives, machinery and equipment and much more. They deliver throughout the country.

Packaging Products also carry a variety of quality washroom and cleaning supplies including toilet paper, cleaning products, paper towels, rags, wiping products, soaps, dispensers and more – they can cover all industrial and at home cleaning needs. The NatureMade Cleaning Products that they stock have been formulated to meet the high demands of modern cleaning using the safest plant-based ingredients, having the least environmental impact. Packaging products carry their dishwash liquid, multi-clean liquid, window and glass cleaner, toilet cleaner and laundry powder.

To find out more about the range, branding options for businesses and pricing, clients can call Siobhan on 021 421 655 or email siobhan@packprod.co.nz.

For more information visit, https://www.packagingproducts.co.nz/