INCITE event explores the future of the accounting software landscape

Every year, the popular tax and accounting service MYOB hosts an annual event, known as INCITE, throughout New Zealand.

INCITE was recently held at venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch. This year was the year where connected practice came to life, as the agenda focused on major enhancements to client software, efficiency improvements, and practical tools and advice for putting the connected practice into place.

The day-long events also covered major enhancements to the MYOB AccountRight and MYOB Essentials products, which have been designed to offer faster, more powerful, and more responsive tools.

These industry events are vital for those in the field to learn about what’s happening in the current software landscape, and to see what’s planned and expected in the years to come. It helps industry professionals stay on top of the latest developments and continue to offer exceptional service to clients.

Sue and Sarah of 3rd Arm Admin were in attendance to see the new enhancements to the MYOB system and hear from MYOB CEO Greg Ellis. They believe such events are key when it comes to upskilling and providing a first-class service at 3rd Arm Admin.

