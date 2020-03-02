Paul Money HiFi Offering Great Prices on Top MartinLogan Audio Products

Offering the finest assortment of home stereo speakers NZ has to offer, Paul Money HiFi are proud to offer a limited range of MartinLogan electrostatic floorstand speakers as part of their larger audio range.

With free freight on all online orders, Paul Money HiFi is the top choice throughout the country to find the best names in home stereo. MartinLogan’s powerful and stylish floorstand speakers make an attractive addition to any home and offer unparalleled sound quality and power.

MartinLogan offers industry-leading electrostatic speakers, which use two light, charged perforated metal stators on either side of an ultra-low-mass transparent diaphragm, offering responsive, precision audio detail in excess of 200Hz. MartinLogan speakers have been meticulously designed to render the most delicate and complex passages of sound.

Available at Paul Money HiFi, the MartinLogan ESL 9 Electrostatic Floorstand speakers are available today for $13,999. The ESL 11A is also available at $20,999, as well as the ESL 13A at $29,999. Paul Money HiFi offers helpful installation services and product warranty support for each option.

Conveniently located in Mt. Eden, Paul Money HiFi has been one of Auckland’s top home stereo retailers for nearly 40 years. Their dedicated demonstration rooms offer customers the opportunity to sample the audio quality of various stereo systems before making their purchase. The Paul Money team averages over 20 years of experience in the home stereo industry and offer helpful insights and advice to ensure that every visitor chooses the audio equipment that best suits their needs.

For more information regarded the MartinLogan speakers available through Paul Money HiFi, click here: https://paulmoney.co.nz/brand/martin-logan/