Exhibition Hire Services Pair With Show Light & Power to Create Stunning Lighting Systems

Exhibition Hire Services provide all your lighting design, production, power, staging and draping requirements., and their excellent reputation around New Zealand has been built on performance. Show Light & Power is all part of their ‘one stop - one shop’ event provider for all your lighting and power needs.

Show Light & Power has over 15 years of experience in providing state-of-the-art conventional and moving light systems, backed by creative design techniques and proven technical prowess. This collaboration within the Coast Group allows them to provide seamless and efficient production and lighting services.

Their design team prides itself on its ability to create original concepts as well as execute all necessary production needs with accuracy and purpose. Ranging from design and rendering, to complete implementation of events encompassing corporate, trade or live events.

They use a fully qualified master electrician and a highly organised team to ensure your show is delivered effectively, and are committed to provide their customers with high quality, cost effective solutions. Their dedicated and experienced team are flexible, friendly and efficient, and are committed to go to extreme lengths to ensure your expectations are not only met but exceeded every time.

As they say, “We love what we do, and we enjoy the creative and collaborative design process as much as we enjoy the technical challenge of putting a large lighting system up in a short amount of time.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to maintain a very close relationship with our clients, and it is this relationship combined with our experience which ensures our clients are always more than satisfied”.

Exhibition Hire Services offer a diverse range of products nationwide and have built a reputation by providing display solutions to all aspects of the event industry, so for more information on marquee hire NZ, pavilion marquees and event signage hire please go to https://www.exhibitionhire.co.nz .