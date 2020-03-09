Computer Lounge Champions Intel NUC Mini PC in All of Its Forms

Many people are unaware of the existence of one of the most convenient pieces of technology in the world: the miniaturised PC. The Intel NUC is one such device, capable of doing everything a full-sized PC tower does while fitting in the palm of its user’s hand. Computer Lounge stocks these devices for all kinds of uses.

The Intel NUC comes with anywhere up to an Intel i9 CPU alongside a high-functioning GPU and great memory capability for its size (typically 32GB without enhancement). While some models exist that have been specifically designed for gaming—such as the NUC8i7HNK with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics—most Intel NUC Mini PCs are more appropriate for other uses.

At home, an Intel NUC like the 10th Gen Comet Lake NUC can function as a multi-media server or secondary home PC. Simply connect the miniature PC to your television and pick up a remote or Bluetooth mouse that allows you to operate it from a distance. Make sure to pick up a model with good enough graphics to allow HD video playback, and you can tuck this little gem away as the prized secret of your entertainment system.

In the workplace the Intel NUC range finds many uses, including incorporation into boardrooms as in-situ presentation devices, or as a high-quality processor tucked behind the counter during customer transactions. Digital signage can be easily run using one of these devices, and fast food kiosks need not lug an entire PC around to process their transactions.

According to Computer Lounge, the key is to identify the needs you wish to fulfil, then do your research to identify the ideal mini PC for your situation. Their Intel NUC range spans a variety of specification tiers (and offers said performance at a reasonable price point).

