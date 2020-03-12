Latest MSI Gaming Laptops Coming to Computer Lounge in the Future

In the world of gaming laptops, MSI sits in the upper echelons of the rankings. MSI is a world-leading gaming brand, and one of the most trusted brands chosen by competitive eSports athletes. Their notoriety has come at the price of a decade of experimentation, trailblazing, and consideration for both the practical and aesthetic needs of the gamer.

In 2020, Auckland’s premier computer store Computer Lounge will be welcoming the newest MSI gaming laptops into their range: The MSI GS66, and the GE66 (both Standard and Limited Edition). The information available directly from MSI is very limited, and they’re keeping many of the benchmark statistics under wraps, but there are some things that the world knows.

The MSI GE66 Raider comes in both a Standard and Limited Edition, distinguished by the touch of an incredible designer on the Limited Edition. The MSI GE66 Dragonshield has an exterior designed by Colie Wertz, the digital artist responsible for machinery designs as iconic as those found in Iron Man, Transformers, and even Star Wars. The iconic exterior is coined the “Battleship Design” for its resemblance to Star Wars resistance X-fighters, and the RGB light bar adorning the laptop only adds to its futuristic appearance.

The grey and orange design of the Dragonshield makes it a standout in terms of appearance, and the GE66 (both Standard and Dragonshield) has some promising components in its arsenal. A huge 99.9Whr battery (the largest approved by the TSA for laptops) accompanies room for the 10th Gen Intel Processors, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX Super graphics will join the team too.

The GS66 sports a similar cohort of components, sans the battery, but it is far thinner and lighter than its heavily adorned counterpart. The GS66 will still be shipped with the latest NVIDIA graphics system as well as a 10th generation Intel CPU.

If you would like to be one of the first to get this laptop in New Zealand

