Working From Home Helps Reduce Risk of Spreading Viruses

As New Zealand and the world brace for more cases of the novel Coronavirus, businesses everywhere are looking at the ways they operate and are considering how to minimise the risk for workers, and therefore, for bottom lines.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation carefully. At present, there have only been a handful of cases in New Zealand, however it seems likely that this figure will rise in coming weeks.

The ministry states that symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, and a high temperature. To minimise risk, the public is urged to wash hands well and regularly, disinfect surfaces, and to avoid touching their eyes, mouth, and nose.

Another key piece of advice is for anyone who is unwell, or who has been in contact with someone who is unwell, to avoid spending time with others. Self-isolation has become a common action for those who wish to protect themselves and others, which can be difficult for those who head to a place of work each day.

If possible, businesses should be considering ways to facilitate working from home. This can help employees to avoid becoming infected by other staff, and can avoid unwell staff coming to work to spread the virus. Even though most cases of Coronavirus are mild, employees missing work to recover can be costly for businesses.

Now is the time to set up the software, procedures, and agreements around working from home, to ensure that a plan is in place should it be required. This can be useful not just for this virus, but for any contagious infection such as the common cold, flu, and glandular fever.

