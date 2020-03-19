uPVC Joinery Reduces Sound by as Much as 38db

Every day, homes around Tauranga and New Zealand are subjected to regular noises from the outside environment. This can be as harmless and natural as cicadas, or annoying as road works. For many, it’s a constant soundtrack of traffic, neighbours playing music, and local dogs barking.

Invasive noise is often seen as just part of living near others, but there are ways to minimise those noise levels and live a quieter, more relaxing life at home.

One way home owners can quickly and easily reduce sound levels from outside their home is to upgrade to uPVC joinery. When paired with double-glazed windows, a double rubber seal, and good frames, uPVC as a material can bring external sounds down by as much as 38 decibels.

To put that in perspective, 40 decibels is approximately the noise level of a babbling stream, or a computer running. While not excessively ‘loud’, it is enough noise to be quite noticeable in a quiet room. By cutting down outside noises by 38 decibels, uPVC joinery can create a noticeably quieter home. Realistically, this is enough to block out background street noise, or even the call of cicadas.

Sound reduction is not the only benefit of uPVC joinery, however. It can also help keep a home warmer, and is much more durable than traditional timber window frames.



To find out more about the benefits of moving to uPVC joinery, call Eco Tauranga on 027 552 6065, or email Tony at tony@ecotauranga.nz. Eco Tauranga is a specialist in uPVC windows, and has helped countless homes move to a more durable, quieter, and warmer option for joinery.