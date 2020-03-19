This month we meet two more of the team at PC Rentals, starting with Nick Hall. Nick says his day to day work includes quotations, setup of computers, audio visual, networks and everything in between, and he also provides technical support when it's needed.

As Nick says, “I’ve always loved working and playing around with Computers, After I realised I had a knack for them it was a natural progression to work with them for a living. I really enjoy this role because I not only get to spend time in the office getting gear ready, but I also get to travel around Canterbury installing and troubleshooting gear. With all the travel involved in my role, I get to meet new people almost daily, which is what I love to do.

“When I'm not at work, I love to spent time with my two beautiful daughters and wife. And outside in the garden. Of course being an IT guy, playing PC and PlayStation games come as second nature, only after I've helped clean the house of course”!

Next up is Terrence Nair. As a newly recruited member of PC Rentals team in Auckland, Terrence’s role as an IT technician consists of troubleshooting equipment, installing/packing down equipment for shows, conferences and exhibition.

Terrence goes on, “Working at PC Rentals since the start of 2019, I have found that no two days are the same. One day you can be doing an installation at ASB Showgrounds and the next day you’re in a two-truck convoy to Hamilton for an installation. At PC Rentals I have found that you always need to be on your toes with our general knowledge and troubleshooting skills with our equipment ,as well as always being up-to-date with the latest tech.

“When I’m not at work, I normally spend time going out with my family or spending time socializing with my friends. In my spare time I’m a massive PC gamer who plays all sorts of games and from time to time plays on console as well. I have been doing voluntary work at my local church as the Lead Sound Engineer since 2012 and I also help out the media team by taking photographs”.

