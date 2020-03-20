Free streaming for those in need of a self-isolation binge

For those looking for an escape while holed up at home, Acorn TV will immediately begin offering an extended 30-day free trial for new subscribers (previously a 7-day trial).

Interested Kiwis can enter the code ACORNTVNZ30 at http://acorn.tv for access to the best of the best of quality British and international programming on Acorn TV.

With more popular content added each and every week, some of the latest additions include A Touch of Frost, Rosemary & Thyme and Queens of Mystery.

Subscribers are in for a much-needed laugh on April 13th with the NZ premiere of Finding Joy, the acclaimed six-part risqué Irish comedy, created and written by as well as starring IFTA award-winner Amy Huberman.

Here’s just a sampling of binge-worthy series and categories available:

Intriguing mysteries: Midsomer Murders, Blood, Queens of Mystery, Agatha Raisin

Crime thrillers: Line of Duty, A Touch of Frost, Accused, Broadchurch, Grantchester

Classic comedy: Doc Martin, Father Ted, Black Books, The Inbetweeners

WHAT: 30-day free trial of Acorn TV for new subscribers

HOW: Head to acorn.tv and enter the code: ACORNTVNZ30

WHERE: From the comfort of home through a wide range of devices including iOS (iPad and iPhone), Android (phone and Tablet), Android TV, Chromecast or by visiting acorn.tv.

About Acorn TV

For those after a Brit-fix, Acorn TV carefully curates a world-class library of captivating crime thrillers, addictive dramas and intriguing mysteries to offer Kiwi audiences instant access to their favourite British and international shows all in the one place.

As North America’s most popular streaming service for a largely British slate of television, the service includes longstanding favourites including Midsomer Murders, Cold Feet, Doc Martin and Father Ted with new shows released every week.

Acorn TV offers a free trial and thereafter monthly and annual subscriptions cost just $7.99 and $79.99 respectively.