Autumn Weddings Keep Meg's Tailoring Busy

It is March already, and the official beginning of autumn, although you wouldn’t think so, with temperatures staying so high. However, this is good news for brides, and for Meg’s Tailoring, as everyone loves the warm weather for a wedding, and Meg and her girls love to be busy!

With the well-deserved reputation as the biggest name for bridal alterations in New Zealand, Meg’s Tailoring now find themselves busier than ever all year round, making and altering wedding gowns and suits, bridesmaid’s dresses and wedding outfits. The friendly team at Meg’s Tailoring will welcome the entire bridal party and will make veils, and even ties for the men, to match the bridesmaids’ dresses. They have a large range of fabrics to choose from and will even source fabric when possible.

Their service includes designing, creating and fitting a bridal gown as well as restyling and altering any gown that the bride might provide. The professional team at Meg’s Tailoring are very adept at taking in or letting out bridal gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses, and can also do hand-beading and boned gowns.

Also, not to forget that by going to the Meg’s Tailoring website you can click on the absolutely stunning range of Kenny & Harlow bridal gowns, which really have to be seen to be believed. They also have new styles and fabrics in their showroom.

The ingenious Meg’s Tailoring team just love a challenge and they also enjoy collaborating with their customers to produce the perfect dress on the day. They also appreciate that in today’s ‘image conscious’ world, their customers are all after the ‘perfect fit’. The experienced and professional team at Meg’s Tailoring can re-shape new dresses that are not quite the shape desired, putting in cups for ‘curvier curves’ and, of course, shortening, taking in, letting out the sides, and sometimes even lengthening a gown.

