Autumn Style With Wendy's Boutique

This autumn is all about colour layering, and the ‘I Need A Parker’ jacket is covered in beautiful autumn coloured blooms, featuring a collared neckline, button-down front and trimmed in a striped rib from Curate. The perfect piece to see you through the fall season. And, Curate’s ‘Frill Me Baby’ top in chiffon is also perfect for this time of the year, featuring a statement striped neckline and a ruffled hem for that extra autumn style to be worn with black pants at night.

The Lianna Knit Top is an essential knit for your autumn every day wear. It has a round neck, is a relaxed fit and has a ¾ flared sleeve. Available in Black and Tan from Humidity. This can be paired with the Crusade Jacket, great for wearing to work in the morning and that can be dressed up for that appointment at night. It has front pockets, can be worn open or closed using the matching tie, and is available in Charcoal and Musk.

Wait until you see the ultimate Jorja ‘must have’ from Birds of a Feather. This gorgeous jacket is crafted from the softest of feathers, and is chic and lightweight - the perfect transeasonal necessity. This style is perfect for both day and night wear. Pair with the

Abel Trousers from Dr Denim, the very fashionable wide leg cropped pant, featuring a cute tropical chameleon print throughout. Complete with an elasticated waistband for added comfort.

Wendy’s Boutique is where you will find your autumn style, with their amazing selection of labels, ranging from iconic New Zealand designers such as Trelise Cooper, Loobie’s Story, Verge and Caroline Sills, to more niche brands such as Taylor, Elk, Moss & Spy and European label, Twinset.

There is quite literally a label to suit every taste and age range; this store is a reflection of not just what’s trending, but what is going to look good, so for more information on occasion dresses, boutique clothing and dress shops NZ please go to https://www.wendysboutique.co.nz .