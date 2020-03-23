Primecare Dental Advise Why You May Need a Root Canal

For some reason the name ‘root canal’ can strike terror in the hearts of many people, but as the team at Primecare Dental say, there is absolutely no reason why a root canal with today’s dentistry methods need be no more painful than any other dental procedure.

A root canal is the name of the dental procedure that cleans out the decay in your tooth’s pulp and root. Your teeth have an enamel layer on the outside, a second layer of dentin, and a soft inside core that extends into the root in your jawbone. The core contains the dental pulp, which consists of nerves, blood vessels, and connective tissue. When decay gets into the soft core, the pulp can become inflamed or infected, or even necrotic (dead), so a root canal is needed to correct this.

A root canal is a treatment used to repair and save a tooth that is badly decayed or becomes infected. During a root canal procedure, the nerve and pulp are removed and the inside of the tooth is cleaned and sealed. Without treatment, the tissue surrounding the tooth will become infected and abscesses may form.

Root canal therapy at Primecare Dental usually consists of two appointments spaced two weeks apart. In the first visit the inflamed or infected pulp is removed, and the root canals are cleaned, enlarged and shaped. At this visit it is most likely that anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial medicines will be put inside the root canal. A temporary filling protects the inside of the tooth until the following visit.

On the second visit the root canals are filled and the tooth restored. In most cases a crown is placed over the tooth to prevent fracture, splitting of the root and any leakage of the filling.

At Primecare Dental they aim to provide the highest quality of dentistry available, personalised so that you be confident in your smile. Their commitment to continual investments in their practice environment, equipment and dentists is a promise, so that they provide the quality of care their clients expect and deserve, so for more information on root canal treatment Auckland, tooth removal Auckland and teeth implants Auckland please go to http://primecaredental.co.nz .