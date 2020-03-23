KiwiCig for the Best Customer Service

There are so many vaping companies online now, that it is hard to decide which one to buy from, but as we all know, customer service is extremely important when buying online. On their customer service alone, KiwiCig stand out as the company to trust, and there are several reasons why.

To begin with, KiwiCig’s dedication to quality service extends to their shipping practices, and do their utmost to ensure that the orders are packaged securely and shipped out to their customers in time. Processing for most orders before shipping is completed within one business day after they receive payment confirmation. Payment by online banking except Kiwibank online banking cannot be checked until the next business day.

Orders placed before 2:30PM from Monday to Friday will ship on the same day. Orders with overnight shipping service placed on Friday after 3:00PM will not ship until Monday. Once your order has been packed and ready to ship, you will be emailed a

tracking number, which can be tracked online. Please allow up to two days for

delivery domestically (within New Zealand), or one week internationally.

Another reason is that KiwiCig have the lowest shipping prices. To check the shipping cost for your ordering items you can just put the ordering items in your shopping cart with your shipping address before confirming your order by the payment. Then you will know exactly the shipping cost. When your ordering value is more than $NZ100 you will get a free shipping anywhere in New Zealand.

KiwiCig stand behind the quality of their product and are committed to service excellence in everything that they do. Your satisfaction is extremely important to them and they do everything in their power to promptly address your needs, so for further information on e cigarettes NZ, vape Kiwi and KiwiPod N1 disposable cartridges please go to www.kiwicig.co.nz .