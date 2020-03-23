CyberCom Pay From Listwise

Until now, the job of linking transaction data with customer data has been left up to the merchants to accomplish via cumbersome third party systems, but now, with Listwise’s APIs and live payment notifications their integrated customer relationship management solution makes it easier for you to manage your customers.

From the merchant dashboard manage your customers can see who buys what, how often and how much they spend with you, and you can use the reporting within the app to know more about who your customers are. You can also connect with your customers and use email and SMS to build strong relationships that grow your business.

You can also create and manage your recurring payments all from the Merchant Dashboard, and when you’re done, add “Subscribe Now” buttons… It's that simple. Similarly, with their E-invoice you can get paid with one click. Just upload your invoices and CyberCom Pay securely sends them to your customers. You can then view when customers have viewed your invoice or clicked on the payment link.

You can also earn more by accepting international currencies, and accept payments in 12 major currencies, including NZD, AUD, USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, ZAR, CNY, HKD, SGD, KRW and JPY.

CyberCom Pay currently integrates with several of the world’s top Shopping Cart systems, and they are adding more all the time. You can easily create "Buy Now" buttons that you can add to your website or your emails. They provide you with the HTML code and you copy and paste.



CyberCom Pay uses a simple, yet powerful interface that lets you customise the payment pages your customers will see when paying you online, and you can upload your company logo, change background colours and customer service policies. You will get instant notification when a transaction occurs and take action based on these notification events. With call-back URLs you can define how their APIs can notify you when your specified events take place, so for more information on email list cleaners, email validation software and free email cleaners please go to https://www.listwisehq.com .