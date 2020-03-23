Re:Vision Discuss Myopia & the Role of Glasses & Contact Lenses versus Permanent Correction with Laser Vision

If you have near-sightedness, also known as myopia, you are certainly not alone. Thousands of people all around the world have this condition, and they use a variety of different methods to help them see more clearly. Some people use glasses for near-sightedness, which allows them to take their correction away from their eyes when they wish to do so, and some people use contact lenses. And finally, some people undergo LASIK surgery to permanently alter their vision, so they can avoid constant use of glasses or contacts.

Your personal preference, hobbies, and lifestyle choices all play a role in the solution that is best for you. ICLs (implantable contact lenses) are practically invisible and, once implanted, are designed to continue to do their job for decades.

Even better, many patients like the idea that ICLs are reversible/removable if desired. The ICL is customised to your specific visual requirements and can correct short-sightedness, long-sightedness and astigmatism. Finally, A big advantage of ICL is that it can permanently correct your vision; yet no natural tissue is removed in any way during the procedure. If for the unlikely reason you need or wish to remove your ICLs in the future, it can be done.

Research suggests that LASIK could be a good option for people with all levels of myopia, including high levels. However, it isn't suitable for all people.

However, those who get surgery have a one-time expense that can result in years of clear distance vision, and for some people, that is very much worthwhile.

