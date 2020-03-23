Shop For Green Group Collective's Travel Hand Sanitizer

In light of the Coronavirus currently circling the globe, the sale of hand sanitizers has rocketed, and Green Group Collective’s handy travel hand sanitizer has proven to be extremely popular. There’s currently no vaccine available for coronavirus, but health officials have been urging people to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth, and unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks when people prepare or consume them. So what’s the best way to keep hands clean - can hand sanitiser stop you from catching the deadly virus?

According to Dr Richard Dawood from Fleet Street Clinic, hand sanitiser and hand washing are both effective ways of keeping hands clean. He told Express.co.uk, “Thorough hand-washing with soap and water, followed by drying with a clean cloth or paper towel is the gold standard for hand hygiene. But when you are out and about, travelling, and especially if you are about to handle food, sanitizers can be more practical and accessible, and are also effective if used thoroughly.”

Germs and viruses can pass from person to person by routine activities such as shaking hands, handling food, touching doorknobs, using the restroom, touching your face, and talking on the phone to name a few. If you are travelling and soap and water are not available, consider Green Group Collective’s travel hand sanitizer.

Their hand sanitizer is gentle on your hands, alcohol-free, and scientifically proved to kill 99% of germs. This protective germ shield won’t wash off when you wash your hands, meaning you can continue your daily activities with peace of mind, and their hand sanitizer’s formula has proven results in protection against a variety of pathogens including H1N1, Norovirus, E. Coli, MSA and Salmonella.

The antimicrobial coating that is applied to your hands through a single application means their sanitizer physically bonds to the surface of your skin. This means that you can continue your normal daily activities, including washing your hands and the sanitiser will continue to kill germs, so for more information on hand sanitizers NZ, breast pumps NZ and breast pump accessories please go to https://www.greengroupcollective.co.nz .