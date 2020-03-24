Roofing and Coatings Have the 'Low down' on Membrane Systems

Membrane roofing is a type of roofing system for buildings and tanks, and Roofing and Coatings have membrane systems to suit most roofing or deck requirements. It is used to create a watertight roof covering to protect the interior of a building. Membrane roofs are most commonly made from synthetic rubber, thermoplastic (PVC or similar material), or modified bitumen, and membrane roofs are most commonly used in commercial application, though they are becoming increasingly common in residential application.

Taffigard Waterproofing System is a tough liquid applied elastomeric fiberglass reinforced waterproofing membrane based on the latest acrylic resin technology, available in most standard colours. The quick drying water-based membrane is applied in a series of coats and is encapsulating fiberglass reinforced matting to provide a joint less membrane.

Nuraply is a tough reinforced bituminous waterproofing membrane of great strength, suitable for light traffic. The membrane is 3mm thick of APP bitumen with a heavy reinforcing layer of non-woven polyester inside. Nuraply is laid with heat welded lays. Depending on the job, Nuraply 3P system can be installed as a single layer or as a double layer system. On most residential jobs a single layer is acceptable unless the membrane is inaccessible for any remedial work

These application types of membrane roofing show distinct advantages over the previously more common flat roofing method of asphalt and gravel. In asphalt and gravel application, it can be very difficult to create a proper seal at all seams and connection points. This can cause a roof to leak early in its lifespan, and requires much more maintenance.

When installed correctly, newer materials are either seamless, or have seams as strong as the body. This eliminates most of the leakage concerns associated with flat roofing systems.

