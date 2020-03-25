Contact NZ Laptops When Your Laptop Lets You Down

When you are relying on your laptop for your business, or for school or university work, it becomes incredibly important in your life, so when it lets you down, it can be devastating. We have all had that ‘sinking feeling’ when our laptop packs it in, so we are very fortunate we have NZ Laptops on hand to repair it.

NZ Laptops’ service and repair department is one of the best available, and are proud of the fact that they can repair faults that the manufacturers often tell you can’t be fixed. Their technicians routinely repair laptops that have had liquid damage and impact damage, and they also repair iPads, iPhones and nearly all other Apple products.

For just $89.00 including GST, which is the inspection fee, you will be told exactly what the fault is and the total cost to fix it. The inspection fee is absorbed into the cost of the repair if you decide to accept the quote. You can call into the NZ Laptops shop in Pakuranga, or you can book a repair online following the link on their website, and they ask you to ensure to put your laptop or computer model number and serial number into the form.

The repair queue is 3-10 business days and you can login anytime to see the status of your repair job. An express service is available for $50 extra, where your job will jump the queue and be handed to the next available technician.

NZ Laptops have a good range of spare parts, from Notebook LCD screens (one of the largest selection in New Zealand), batteries, notebook adapters, DVD drives, keyboards, memory, and power supplies etc, so for more information on refurbished iMacs NZ, MacBook repairs Auckland and laptop motherboard repairs please go to www.nzlaptops.co.nz .