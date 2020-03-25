Case Study on Stylecraft's Fabulous Floating Stairs

This Auckland renovation features a custom designed zig-zag steel stringer, with stained American Oak treads and a glass balustrade. LED lights were added as a feature and create an added x-factor with these floating stairs.

Floating stairs use exposed or hidden steel supports, to create an open staircase that gives the appearance of floating. There are three main styles; the central steel stringer or mono string style, a cantilevered style which has steel supports which are not visible, or two side plate steel stringers which support the treads on either side.

They are the ultimate feature statement for your architecturally designed home. Often situated in the entryway, they are an impressive greeting for guests entering your home, and these fabulous steel stairs are ideal for contemporary and modern style homes. You can achieve a minimalist look with a hidden support structure, or a more industrial design with the central or side supports. Stylecraft’s experienced team can help with your design and answer any technical queries you may have about your steel stairs.

Technical specifications on these particular steel stairs are as follows:

Stained American Oak on White Zig Zag Steel Stringer, stainless steel wire to reduce riser gap to less than 100mm, frameless glass balustrades with timber handrail and LED lighting to treads.

