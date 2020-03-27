The Importance of Design Efficiency For Smarter Homes & Comfortable Living

In a metropolitan city such as Auckland, with its increasing population and therefore growing housing need for residence, the idea of designing smaller, smarter homes for efficiency is one that architectural designers at Gubb Design strongly promote.

There are many things we can do with our property developments, and Gubb Design advocates that optimising on the space and efficiency of a home is key to successful properties. By incorporating ‘passive design’ strategies into their housing plans, Gubb Design can effectively develop comfortable, energy-efficient homes for their clients.

Good design principles used in property development should aim to increase the usability and liveability of a home, for a range of people and circumstances. If done correctly, both the property owner and the resident will be happy with the design and affordability. Good design plans will start from the very base floor plans and go up, including any floor elevations and cross-sections that might be necessary for the process. If you plan well from the beginning, you can create a liveable and well-planned home that will be able to respond to the changing needs of your household without expensive alterations in the long run.

Things to keep in mind when designing your home include making sure living areas are large enough to give a sense of space and allow for flexibility in furniture arrangement. If your property has excellent access to natural light and to an outdoor area, even if the design is small, it will feel more spacious and pleasant. You will also benefit in the long run if you create rooms that are designed to be adaptable, to serve different needs over time, such as a home office, bedroom, or a teenage retreat.

For advice and inspiration for your property development projects, invest in the expertise of an architectural design company like Gubb Designs who has available some of the best architects Auckland has to offer. Gubb Design works with their clients to create solutions that integrate seamlessly with the surrounding environment. You know you can rely on them because their aim is to maintain lasting relationships with their clients and make sure everyone is satisfied throughout the whole development process.

In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19, Gubb Design is still continuing to work remotely to the best of their abilities. So if you’re currently looking for expert advice on your property development, get in contact with Gubb Designs at https://www.gubbdesign.co.nz/ and start your planning today.