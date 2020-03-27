Location is Everything at The Vines at Bethlehem

You’ve all heard the real estate motto, ‘Location, location, location’ and never has this been a more apt description of the marvellous location of The Vines at Bethlehem, which is lucky to be in one of the best locations for retirement villages in New Zealand. The Vines at Bethlehem is located in Tauranga in the stunning Bay of Plenty region, which boasts a warm climate, picturesque surrounds, and an enviable lifestyle. It’s easy to see why this idyllic location is recognised as one of the most desirable places for retirement.

Perfectly positioned on what was once the iconic Mills Reef Winery, The Vines is just moments from the thriving Bethlehem township, where residents enjoy a leisurely stroll to fantastic amenities, boutique shopping, and sensational dining. Bethlehem’s superb locality promises convenient access to all main arterial routes. The seaside mecca of Mount Maunganui is only a short drive across the harbour bridge, and its golden sands and scenic walkways are an attractive drawcard.

Ever evolving, Tauranga’s CBD, art gallery and library are all less than ten minutes by car, and numerous golf courses and local reserves are dotted around the area, offering active retirees continued enjoyment in favourite leisurely pursuits.

The Vines is blessed with the area’s amenities and natural beauty, combined with the modern architecture and layout of a brand-new village, where you can keep doing what you love, together with like-minded peers, in safe, comfortable surrounds, but with much more time than before.

The Vines at Bethlehem is one of the newest Gold-Class retirement communities in New Zealand and is registered under the Retirement Villages Act, and the disclosure statement for the Vines at Bethlehem has been registered under the Act.