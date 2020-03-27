70% of NZ Blinds' Blinds are From Shaw Fabrics

NZ Blinds are happy to endorse Shaw Fabrics, who incorporate product innovation, waste reduction and environmentally conscious energy usage, and their products are certified with environmental accreditations and are PVC free. They recognise that old growth timber only comes once, but recycled paper is used again and again.

They are committed to taking a long term view, which is why they have partnered with P&G Paper Tubes to source locally. At the core of every fabric roll that Shaw produces is a recycled, non-toxic tube made by Australians. Through its relationship with P&G Paper Tubes Shaw has kept nearly 2500 tonnes of paper out of Australian landfills in just the last two years, and reduced reliance on unsustainable plastic alternatives.

Shaw Fabrics has also produced a new biodegradable, recyclable plastic wrap, with a recyclable, biodegradable logo. The low density polyethelene (LDP) wrap is certified biodegradable and safe, meaning no harmful or toxic content or emissions. It can be recycled into compost bins, panelling, trash can liners and cans, floor tiles and shipping envelopes.

Reverte is designed to address the issue of plastic waste that enters the environment and can’t be realistically collected. Reverte has been used in numerous PP and PE applications for many years, and now as a further advance in oxy biodegradable technology. There is now a new grade of Reverte for PET film. Since most of flexible plastic packaging has a layer of PET or MET PET film, this new development is expected to revolutionise the fight against flexible plastic packaging litter around the world.

Eco- or environmentally friendly manufacturing protects the planet from exploitation and conserves natural resources. All Shaw Fabrics’ products are made from sustainable materials, while waste is reduced through remanufactruing, reuse and recycling.

NZ Blinds will continue to support Shaw Fabrics’ environmental efforts by using their product in their range of blinds, so for more information on blinds online NZ, window shutters and aluminium venetian blinds please go to https://www.nzblinds.co.nz .