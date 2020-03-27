Alex Cleaning Solutions Talk About The Importance of Carpet Cleaning as Detailed in NZ Herald This Week

Alex Cleaning Solutions explain that removing bacteria that tends to build up in carpets in people’s homes is very important, especially for family members suffering from asthma and young children who like to crawl about on the carpet. It is also essential for those homes where there are pets. Having you carpets cleaned is very important in removing bacteria and germs that live inside our carpets and floors.

Having dirty carpets in a family home is unhealthy for all people concerned. Over time carpets gather dust and bacteria, risking the lives of the people who use them. Keeping them clean is therefore very important. Health professionals advise that carpets should be thoroughly cleaned out at least once a year.

One of the benefits of carpet cleaning in the removal and prevention of mould. Often carpets are exposed to water, which may not dry up completely and instead stays deep inside the fibres of the carpet. This creates the perfect environment for fungi to grow which can be dangerous to children, especially those who have sensitive skin.

Cleaning the carpet also gets rid of pollutant materials which are often hard to remove, even when normal vacuuming is done. Pollutants on the carpet are not healthy as they can make breathing difficult for some people.

Because of the heavy fibres that many carpets are made from, and the warmth that they keep in those fibres, there are some insects such as dust mites that find carpets an ideal place to live. Research has shown that the body parts and dropping of these insects are the main causes of allergies and other minor infections, especially for little children. The high temperatures used by carpet cleaning equipment can get rid of these insects and make the carpets safer for use.

One of the most common reasons people have their carpets professionally cleaned is to maintain its form. Dirt contributes a lot to the destruction of a carpet and tends to distort its form. A good carpet cleaner will return the carpet in good shape.