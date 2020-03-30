Naenae Dental Clinic Explain the Signs of Certain Dental Conditions

Dental and oral health is an essential part of your overall health and well-being, and poor oral hygiene can lead to dental cavities and gum disease, and has also been linked to heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Naenae Dental Clinic say this is why maintaining healthy teeth and gums is a lifelong commitment. The earlier you learn proper oral hygiene habits — such as brushing, flossing, and limiting your sugar intake — the easier it’ll be to avoid costly dental procedures and long-term health issues.

You shouldn’t wait until you have symptoms to visit your dentist. Going to the dentist twice a year will usually allow them to catch a problem before you even notice any symptoms. If you experience any of the following warning signs of dental health issues, you should make an appointment to see your dentist as soon as possible: ulcers, sores, or tender areas in the mouth that won’t heal after a week or two, bleeding or swollen gums after brushing or flossing, chronic bad breath, sudden sensitivity to hot and cold temperatures or beverages, pain or toothache, loose teeth, receding gums, swelling of the face or cheek, clicking of the jaw, cracked or broken teeth and frequent dry mouth. If any of these symptoms are accompanied by a high fever and facial or neck swelling, you should seek emergency medical treatment.

Your oral cavity collects all sorts of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. They’re generally harmless in small quantities, but a diet high in sugar creates conditions in which acid-producing bacteria can flourish. This acid dissolves tooth enamel and causes dental cavities.

Bacteria near your gumline thrive in a sticky matrix called plaque. Plaque accumulates, hardens, and migrates down the length of your tooth if it isn’t removed regularly by brushing and flossing. This can inflame your gums and cause the condition known as gingivitis. Increased inflammation causes your gums to begin to pull away from your teeth. This process creates pockets in which pus may eventually collect. This more advanced stage of gum disease is called periodontitis.

