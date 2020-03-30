Get Your Foreign Currency As You Arrive in Fiji From No1 Currency

Fiji is hugely popular with Kiwis, and there are numerous flights to Fiji from Australia, New Zealand and around the Pacific. However, getting foreign currency at great rates is not as convenient.

We are fortunate to have No1 Currency offering travel money at GREAT RATES, NO FEES AND ZERO COMMISSION and you can very easily access the service online at https://no1currencycom.fj/ .

Exchanging AUD to FJD and NZD to FJD is as easy as a few clicks. Check it out and book your money exchange online using the Click and Sell service and receive your cash when you arrive at the Nadi International Airport. Just look for the No1Currency booth.

And if you’re already in Fiji and need to exchange FJD to AUD or FJD to NZD, you can also go online and avail of the Click and Collect service.

No1 Currency’s Click and Collect service means you can order online and collect at their local store, with payment on collection, 0% commission, and same day collection available on most major currencies. You can order up to four currencies online and collect and pay at your local No1 Currency locations in Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Sigatoka, Suva, Nausori.

No1 Currency Fiji has partnered with Western Union to be able to offer you a safe and convenient way to move your money to where it’s needed, and Western Union is available in all No1 Currency stores across Fiji and the Pacific for you to both send and receive funds.

No1 Currency’s staff are experienced in dealing with foreign exchange, and as the largest master agent for Western Union in the Pacific, they can access support from quickly and efficiently should it ever be needed.

So, if you are looking for a safe and convenient way to transfer money to a friend or loved one across the world, and for more information on Western Union Nadi airport, US dollar to Fiji and foreign exchange Fiji please go to https://no1currency.com.fj .