Topographical Surveying With KW Consultants

KW Consultants are a team of professional Licensed surveyors in Auckland, with a collective focus on bringing about better outcomes for their clients. This is achieved through investing in modern technology, and developing a team culture of challenging the norm, and this month they talk about topographical surveys.

Topographical surveys involve locating features on the ground before referencing them to a coordinate system in order to build up a digital 3D model. This model provides engineering designers and architects with the information they need to complete their designs.

KW Consultants’ surveyors utilise modern equipment and technology to efficiently position or locate features relative to a 3D coordinate system. Using 3D Laser Scanners, GPS, Total Stations and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drones, and a host of powerful software packages, their teams process huge amounts of survey data to build high-accuracy digital models of the ground and its features. ​

Rural surveys cover large areas, and that’s where their technology really comes into its own. With Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) mapping, they can fly over large land development sites using their UAVs. Furthermore, with powerful software and a fair bit of knowledge they can build up highly accurate 3D models over large areas quickly. As a by-product of this process, you also get great aerial imagery of the site. With the advancement of technology in this space, there are now huge time and cost savings which they pass directly onto their clients.

When roading upgrades are required, KW Consultants have the right equipment to allow efficient data capture delivery of public spaces and roadways. They follow all local authority and NZTA safety procedures and are always looking at additional measures they can implement to increase safety and efficiency in these surveys. For example, their new laser scanner allows them to survey roads and intersections, without walking on the road. This saves disruptions to traffic flow and keeps their team to the safety of the footpath.

Topographic surveys (site plans) capture real-world features and digitise them, to allow designers and architects to design your subdivision or dream home.