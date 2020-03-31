The Gasman Stock Real Flame Gas Fires

The Gasman are the experts in retail gas appliances, providing a wide range of products and the best brand names for you, and are committed to providing the very best in gas appliances, including gas fires, water heating, central heating, outdoor heating and ovens and cooktops. This week we look at their Real Flame gas fires.

Real Flame are the industry leaders in fireplace heater design and manufacture, and incorporated into their fireplaces are the latest in safety devices, including flame failure and oxygen depletion systems. All of their products have been meticulously finished using only the highest quality materials, with styles ranging from classic to contemporary, providing a fireplace that will add value, warmth and ambiance to any home.

There is a range of styles, starting with the Element 1200 with its clean lines, beautiful flame pattern and multiple media options. With an impressive star rating and the latest in power balanced flue technology it makes it the perfect package for the discerning buyer. The Power Flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects. Look up Inspire range 700, 900, 1100

Last but not least is the Real Flame Pyrotech gas fire, a glass fronted space heater, available in built-in or freestanding versions, where a fireplace or frame out are not available.

With 55 years’ experience you can trust and rely on The Gasman’s expertise, so for more information on gas heaters NZ and gas fires please go to http://thegasman.co.nz .