What Clients Can Expect from CheckHome's Maintenance Report & Healthy Homes Inspection

CheckHome encourages clients to get a head start obtaining maintenance inspection reports for their properties, whether they are buying, selling, or building. Through a maintenance report, clients can gain a clear understanding of their respective building’s type, build, and structure, as well as ways to effectively maintain it.

CheckHome, a trusted provider of comprehensive building inspection reports, encourages property owners to utilise the information provided in maintenance reports pertaining to the Healthy Homes standards mandated by the New Zealand government.

The content of a maintenance report is extremely beneficial to both developers and homeowners, as a property’s age, location, and material can play a role in determining potential problems.

With a close examination of a maintenance report, property owners are better equipped to prevent minor problems from turning into costly work. The report paves the way for them to determine what kind of maintenance is required for their property, including repairs and potential construction hotspots.

Often, property owners neglect the building’s condition and resort to quick fixes that only cost them more in the end. Maintenance reports also boost a buyer’s negotiating power, empowering them to recognise and negotiate a good deal if the building or property needs maintenance work done.

It is the duty of building owners and property managers to ensure that their properties are safe to live in and conditions are reasonable.

Further, maintenance reports help owners prioritise and budget their money more efficiently as they already know what aspects of the building must be attended to first.

