Plume Restaurant & Villas Make Choosing a Conference Venue Easy

How to choose a conference venue with the best conference facilities is a frequent question that is asked by people who are planning to hold a conference or a corporate event. In such a huge competitive market, it is tough to choose a conference centre that suits you best. Many of the conference centres, even though they might be at the top of the list, may not always suit your needs and requirements. Every conference venue offers something different and unique for their clients, but Plume Restaurant and Villas are at the top of their game, making your choice super easy.

To start with, Plume Villas offer boutique luxury serviced accommodation where guests can relax and rejuvenate in a peaceful country setting. The 12 villas are set in a beautifully landscaped environment, at one with nature in the heart of the country. Guests have access to the cellar door, cuisine and conviviality on hand at Plume Restaurant, a relaxed stroll from their private and comfortable luxury villa.

Accommodation like this will serve to start your conference off in the most relaxed manner, so you can get down to business, with everyone looking forward to their stay. Similarly, Plume Restaurant has its own discrete function room, called Rengarenga, a light-filled space offering views to the gardens and beyond. It’s the perfect setting for your conference, large or small. Up to 50-60 people can be catered for seated in this room, or up to 130 seated if this is combined with the adjoining restaurant.

With the adjoining Wine Library available as an inner sanctum or break out room for 12 people, your executive team or business unit group of up to 80 can work in a spacious and relaxed environment.

These spaces are private and quiet for matters confidential, yet only yards away from the restaurant facilities, when it’s time to break for lunch, drinks or an evening meal. For even larger gatherings, Plume can network with local accommodation providers to host any overflow requirement beyond Plume Villas room capacity, so for more information on winery event rooms, NZ vineyard cafés and NZ wine tasting Matakana please go to http://www.plumerestaurant.co.nz .