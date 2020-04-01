Backdoor Surf Shop Have Team Signings During the Corona Piha Pro

Backdoor Surf Shop have team signings with Channel Islands, Quiksilver, and more which are yet to be confirmed during the Corona Piha Pro.

The Corona Piha Pro World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series event (16 to 22 March) will play host to 11-times World Champion Kelly Slater who has confirmed that he will launch his 2020 season in New Zealand this March.

It will be the first time Slater has competed in New Zealand since 1993 but the Floridian surfing icon sees the peaky beach breaks of Piha as the perfect place to get his 2020 competitive season underway.

The Piha Pro will be a huge opportunity for the deep talent pool of local surfers to showcase their skills against the world’s best with avenues to the main event through a local trials event being available for New Zealand competitors. The New Zealand Trials will be held prior to the main event and will guarantee four New Zealand surfers the opportunity to compete in the WSL Challenger Series event.

Backdoor Surf Shop’s summer surfboard sale continues, with big discounts on Salt Gypsy, Chilli, Channel Islands, DHD, JS, Firewire and more.

And Backdoor’s new season (autumn) apparel is now hitting the stores from all their big apparel brands – ilabb, RPM, Volcom, Rip Curl, Rusty, Vans and more, so for more information on Lost surfboards, surf shops online, surfboard designs and Jansport backpacks please go to https://www.backdoor.co.nz .