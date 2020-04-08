Helping you and your business get through Covid-19

-Recommendation- For our business it is vital to communicat and network with like minded interviduals-
Virtual Networking
In difficult times, community is more important than ever. To support local businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown period, The Networkers is offering free online networking meetings to anyone that would like to join.
We’re a heart based organisation, and our goal is to help people and their businesses thrive. We believe the best way we can help right now is to provide a friendly, supportive space for business people to connect with others in the community.
The weekly Zoom meetings have been a great way to maintain connections in lockdown. It’s been so valuable to stay in touch with the group and hear the latest updates from different industries.
- Ally Mullord, Ctrl+C
Our one-hour meetings are structured yet relaxed and are run by experienced Facilitators. For more information on what to expect during a business networking meeting, check out our video.
Meetings will be held at 12.30 on Tuesday and Thursday over Zoom.
There are no rules about industry limitations, or long approval processes - just let us know which meeting day suits you best